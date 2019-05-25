Marabella FCC edge Crown Trace 2-1

MARABELLA FCC edged Crown Trace 2-1 last Saturday, in the Elite Under-17 division of the Republic Bank National Youth Football League.

Marabella benefitted from an own goal, in the 18th minute, and a strike from Jesiah Thomas in the 65th. Finding the back of the net for Crown Trace was Akhenanton Ashby in the 25th.

Trendsetter Hawks rallied from a goal down to pip Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 2-1 in another Elite Under-17 fixture.

Khesu Mitchell put Petit Valley/Diego Martin United ahead in the 23rd but Hawks responded with two goals in the space of three minutes, through Jude-Anthony Johnson (70th) and Kiron Manswell (73rd).

Also, in the Under-17 section, Prisons FC and Jaric Titans played to a goalless draw.

Action will continue this weekend with matches in the North, East, Tobago (today) and South (tomorrow).

May 18 results:

North Zone Under-11 Division: TT MAESTROS (8) – Donald Phillip 5th, 12th; Keston Richards 13th; Jediah David 18th, 43rd; Donte Crichlow 28th, 50th; Micail Dayal 34th vs SANTA CRUZ UNITED (3) – Isaiah Audain 23rd; Jeremiah Caesar 25th; Jebarry Noel 41st. QUEEN’S PARK FOOTBALL ACADEMY (7) – Caden Trestrail 15th, 19th, 25th, 45th; Shane Telfer 27th, Anthony Mansoor 35th; Benjamin Harrigan 45th vs FOOTBALL FACTORY (1) – Tristan Beelmontes. TRENDSETTER HAWKS II (2) – Nasique George 15th; Jerome Mitchell 17th vs LAVENTILLE UNITED (2) – Danel Hazelwood 3rd; Gershom Chase 27th. EXCELENTE FOOTBALL ACADEMY (3) – Jaheem Reeves 6th; Gervais Araujo 8th; Jahmal Rivers 37th vs ROSARY BOYS (2) – Ajari Jackson 9th; Nickel Pierre 21st. SANTA CRUZ UNITED (2) – own goal 23rd; Gerain Deane 48th vs NORTH COAST SCC (1) – Ozia Danclair 22nd. QUEEN’S PARK FOOTBALL ACADEMY (5) – Caden Trestrail 9th, 40th; Benjamin Harrigan 19th; Lucas Simon-Thompson 31st; Edmund Chamely 34th vs TT MAESTROS (1) – Keston Richards 7th. PRO SERIES (5) – Jonathan Mason 4th, 42nd; Hashim Portillo 8th; Zain Griffith 13th; Jake Barclay 46th vs LAVENTILLE UNITED (2) – Kymani Bain 24th, 37th. TRENDSETTER HAWKS I (5) – Jaquan Phillip 15th, 19th; Jahseem Pierre 25th; Jaeden Samuel 40th; Adam Simmons 41st vs EXCELENTE FOOTBALL ACADEMY (0).Under-15 Division: TRENDSETTER HAWKS I (3) vs TT MAESTROS (0) by default. ST MARY’S COLLEGE (7) – Judah Farfan 2nd, 16th; Ronaldo Rigeud 31st, 56th; Milan Paul 58th, 66th, 68th vs LAVENTILLE UNITED (0). RSSR (4) – Shiron Hendrickson 5th, 50th; Jusiah Isaac 15th, 25th vs NORTH COAST SCC (0). SANTA CRUZ UNITED (4) – Christian Browne 10th, 38th; Jamaludin Blandin 45th; Malachi Smith 57th vs QUEEN’S PARK FOOTBALL ACADEMY (3) – Ethan Trestrail 9th, 36th; Zane Marshall 24th.

East ZoneUnder-11 Division: MATURA UNITED (1) – Omari Thomas 39th vs CROWN TRACE (1) – Kervon George 3rd. SKHY FC (4) – Kanye Eastman 2, Jakwan Howell, Chad Miguel vs MARACAS FC (0). FEBEAU GOVERNMENT (2) – Michael Greenaway 19th, 41st vs MALABAR YOUNG STARS (1) – Javon Alleyne 47th. FC GINGA (2) – Ky-mani Hazel 8th; Evan Ross 40th vs DIEM SPORT ACADEMY (1) – Phillip Nelson 6th. Under-15 Division: TRINCITY NATIONALS (2) – Omari Flaunders 48th; Caleb Hill 63rd vs MALABAR YOUNG STARS (0). FC SANTA ROSA (3) – J’Lani Matthews 8th, 81st; Hudhaifa Hassib 36th vs SKHY FC (1) – Darrion Marfan. COOPER’S COACHING ACADEMY (5) – Raheem Henry 4th, 28th, 42nd; Kyle Clark 11th; Avon Ragoonansingh 70th vs DIEM SPORTING ACADEMY (2) – Niem Thomas 51st; David Lewis 70th.