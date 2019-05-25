Lyons among early CCCAN qualifiers

Cadell Lyons

CADELL Lyons was among the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Championships (CCCAN) qualifiers on day one of the National Open Long Course Championships that began at the National Aquatic Centre in Couva, on Thursday.

The meet gives TT swimmers the opportunity to qualify with either A or B times for the CCCAN meet to be held in Barbados from June 24 to July 8.

In preliminary action on Thursday, Lyons made the A standard after winning the boys 18 and Over 100m freestyle with a time of 51.95 seconds. Jeron Thompson earned the 18 and Over B standard ending second in 52.35. Swimmers of all age groups swam in the same race which saw Aaron Stuart, Nikolo Blackman and Kadon Williams earn B times in the 13-14 age group. Stuart was eighth in 56.13, Blackman tenth in 56.22 and Williams 12th in 57.27.

In the girls 100m freestyle Amelia Rajack finished fifth in 1:03.10, but her time was fast enough to earn the A standard in the 11-12 age group. Winner Gabrielle Vickles sealed the B qualification standard in the 13-14 category in 1:02.15.Some of the other swimmers achieving A standards were Zoe Anthony (13-14 girls 800m freestyle), Ornella Walker (18 and Over girls 50m backstroke), Jahmia Harley (15-17 girls 50m backstroke), David McLeod (18 and Over boys 50m backstroke) and Christian Awah (18 and Over boys 50m backstroke).

The national meet is also a qualifier for the 18th FINA World Championships to be held in Gwangju, Korea, from July 12 to 28.

Last night action continued at the championships with events such as the 1500m freestyle. The championships continues today and ends tomorrow.