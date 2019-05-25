Last 2 escapees held in South Oropouche

Captured: Michael Findley and Olatungi Denbow

THE remaining two escapees who were among eight who escaped from prison two weeks ago were recaptured today in South Orpouche.

According to police, Olatungi Denbow and Michael Findley were held at Ralph Narine Trace, South Oropouche by the Special Operations Response Team. The arrest of the men went off without incident, police said and comes two days after a man was arrested and released in connection with their escape.

The man was held at One Woodbrook Place on Thursday, questioned and released.

Denbow and Findley are charged along with three other men for the murders of construction workers Andre La Touche and Abiola Noel on February 22, 2016, at Eastern Quarry, Laventille.

On May 15, eight prisoners took advantage of the poorly lit cells and perimeter to escape from the upper south wing of the Golden Grove Prison, Arouca. All eight are practising Muslims and during Ramadan, special provisions are made for Muslim inmates. One of the special arrangements is to group them together so when they are awakened around 5 am to prepare for prayers they will not disturb other inmates.

Five were recaptured the day they escaped while the sixth was held the following day. Those accused of escaping custody are: Stefon Austin of Erin; Joshua Janet of Brasso Seco, Paria; Mikhale Mohammed of Wallerfield, Arima; Brent Johnson of Five Rivers, Arouca; Atiba Sealy of Five Rivers, Arouca and Kerry Valentino of Quash Trace, Sangre Grande. All six appeared in court earlier this week and pleaded not guilty.