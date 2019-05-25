Labourer drowns in Tobago

Trevaughn Phillips

A sea bath in Tobago East ended in tragedy after a 32-year-old labourer drowned today.

Police told Newsday that shortly before midday, Trevaughn Phillips, of Bay Ridge, Delaford, was swimming at Kings Bay with another friend. When the friend got to shore, he saw that Phillips was in difficulty and disappeared under the water.

Phillips was later brought to shore but was unresponsive. A post mortem is expected to be conducted. Roxborough police are continuing investigations.