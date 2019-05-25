17 more V'zuelans arrested

SEVENTEEN Venezuelans, among them seven women, have been arrested by South Western Division police and handed over to the Immigration Department.

They are the latest batch of illegal immigrants to be held as many continue to flee their homeland.

Up to press time, they remained in custody at the department in San Fernando.

Police arrested them yesterday in Los Iros and Erin.

On Wednesday, in one of the largest roundups in TT, police held 101 illegal Venezuelans who were hiding in forested areas at Palo Seco. Speaking in Spanish, they told Newsday they survived days in the forest by eating mangoes and drinking coconut water and, earlier, hunting fish in the Orinoco River.

Except for one, police granted them orders of supervision which allowed them to leave custody, but they must report to the Immigration Department on dates in July.

The Siparia Regional Corporation let them use Irwin Park Sporting Complex in Siparia as a temporary shelter. On Wednesday, they had medical check-ups, and many went to stay with friends and families.

Retired champion boxer Kim Quashie, who works at the corporation, has been monitoring the situation and helping the immigrants at the shelter.

"Everything has calmed down today. Only about ten people slept (here) last night, including a baby. People are dropping off items for them.

"We will continue to search for others who we heard are still in hiding,"

Some of the Venezuelans told Newsday that groups from all over Venezuela and went to Tucupita where they boarded boats to make the illegal trip to "somewhere in Trinidad." Boat captains then drop them off in TT, leaving them to fend for themselves.