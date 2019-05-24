Young: Pepper spray legalisation being considered

National Security Minister Stuart Young. FILE PHOTO

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says the legalisation of pepper spray is being considered.

He was responding to a question in the House yesterday from Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial,who asked, with the recent murders of three women over a four-day period, whether the minister has considered recommending pepper spray as legal for women to carry and use against attackers; Ramdial did not say which period she was referring to.

Young replied: "Given the occurrence of serious crimes against women and young girls, the Government is very mindful of attacks against women and condemns all such attacks. At this time the Government is considering the overall effects of legalising and use of pepper spray."

But he said amending the Firearms Act to remove pepper spray as one of the prohibited weapons would not only allow women to carry pepper spray, but also criminals.

"Therefore consideration of such an amendment requires a very careful review which is being undertaken. How could we find a way to exclude the criminal elements?" he asked rhetorically.