Young defends PM’s new FOIA policy

Stuart Young

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young Friday defended the announcement by the Prime Minister of a new policy under which all applications under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) will now pass through the Office of the Attorney General.

Dr Rowley made the announcement at Thursday's post-Cabinet media conference, in response to the Privy Council decision on the application for judicial review on a freedom of information (FOI) request regarding Petrotrin's World GTL project and former chairman Malcolm Jones. He said a number of applications were being denied when the information could have been provided, and this was costing taxpayers' money in court action.

In the House Friday Chaguanas West MP Ganga Singh asked the legal basis for the Prime Minister's recent policy decision to place all state agencies under the supervisory jurisdiction of the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs on FOIA matters.

Young replied that the AG is the protector of the public interest and legal adviser to Cabinet.

"The Prime Minister's decision is not properly encapsulated in this question, with the greatest of respect. He has not said he is placing all state agencies under the supervisory jurisdiction. What he has said is that when it comes to FOI applications, the Attorney General must be informed and he will provide, and his office will provide, the necessary legal advice."