Trini Revellers mourn bandleader Cameron

Trini Revellers bandleader David Cameron.

LEADER of large mas band Trini Revellers David Cameron died at the Port of Spain General Hospital on Monday at 11.48 pm, of acute left ventricular failure. He was 78.

His daughter Lynn Marie Cameron told Newsday her father had been ill for a number of years.

“He always had a heart condition. He had bypass surgery in 2005, but continued with the band, though he was not out on the road this year.”

Cameron joined Revellers in 1999, and as bandleader, he produced presentations which placed first, second or third during his 20 years at the helm. The Arabian Nights (2004), Conquest of the Indies (2005) and Rome: the Empire (2006) all won Band of the Year.

Former PRO of the band Enrico Rajah said: “He was very much interested in historical and geographical topics which caught the eye of the judges at all competition venues.

“Dave, together with the Trini Revellers team, was well known for exquisite detail and presentation in costuming. Under his tenure, Trini Revellers became a household name at Carnival time, due to the outstanding portrayals of the sections. This band brought back mas like the days of George Bailey, Harold Saldenah and Stephen Lee Heung.”

Rajah said initially, Cameron was a leading member of the National Carnival Bands Association (NCBA), but later switched to the TT Carnival Bandleaders Association (TTCBA),

and together with Rosalind Gabriel and Gerard Weekes, was always in the forefront of promoting new ideas and providing suggestions to improve the quality of Carnival bands.

“Dave has left TT with a legacy of Carnival presentations, when most bands of his time were on a downward trend in costuming. Together with his designers, he continued a strict policy of maintaining what Carnival should be on the streets of Port of Spain. He will no longer be around to lead the Revellers, but his legacy will live on,” said Rajah.

Cameron leaves to mourn his wife Kimlan and children Andre, Lynn Marie, Genille and Kimille.

His funeral takes place next week Tuesday at the Church of the Assumption, Maraval at 9 am, after which he will be cremated at the St James Cinerary.