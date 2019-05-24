T’dad men among 6 assisting cops over Tobago shooting

Five Trinidadian men and one Tobagonian are expected to go on ID parade after a house at Nursery School Street, Lambeau, was shot at several times early Wednesday morning.

The men were found in the house hours after the incident and police believe they might be linked to the shooting.

Newsday understands around 2am residents in the area reported to police they had heard several gunshots. One witness said the shots appeared to be coming from gunmen in Muslim attire holding automatic weapons. Unconfirmed reports indicated over 100 spent shells were recovered. No one was injured.

Police were called again hours later, when six men in two vehicles, one grey and the other blue, were seen on the property. The lock on the gate was found removed and destroyed.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ansley Garrick confirmed there was a shooting and five men were found on the property and are assisting police with their investigations. The home of one of the men, who is from Hope, was searched.

Police are also investigating another shooting, at Plymouth, where a 54-year-old PH driver from Arnos Vale was shot in the right leg while sitting in his car at Fort Bennett with a female friend on Thursday afternoon. The couple were reportedly approached by two masked men with guns at around 12.40 pm.

The men robbed the driver of a half a packet of Du Maurier cigarettes and his car keys before shooting him. He was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Investigations are continuing.