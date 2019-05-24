Stampfli moves into Hibiscus Classic quarters

Sabastiani Leon during her match against fellow American Akilah James.

TT PLAYER Breana Stampfli moved into the quarter-final round of the ITF World Tennis Tour Hibiscus Classic Women’s 15s tournament yesterday.

At the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, Stampfli eliminated eighth seed Maileen Nuudi of Estonia 7-5, 6-0.

Number two ranked Yuliana Lizarazo of Colombia trounced Switzerland’s Pauline Wuarin of Switzerland 6-0, 6-0 in another second round fixture, third seed Lexie Stevens of the Netherlands took care of United States’ Amy Kaplan 6-2, 6-2 and seventh seed Nadia Echeverria Alam of Venezuela knocked out American Payton Andrews 6-3, 6-1.

However, two seeds were sent packing yesterday.

Sabastiani Leon ousted fellow American, fifth seed Akilah James 6-4, 7-6(4) and, in another all-US contest, Safiya Carrington overcame sixth seed Rushri Wijesundera 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Two doubles quarter-final matches were decided courtesy walkover results yesterday.

Olga Brozda and Paulina Jastrzebska, both of Poland, advanced at the expense of the third-seeded pair of Nuudi and Stevens.

Echeverria Alam and Leon, the top seeds in the doubles category, progressed after the US tandem of Zoe Hitt and Kriti Williams withdrew.

Other Results –

WEDNESDAY –

Singles First Round – Safiya Carrington (US) bt Dakota Fordham (US) 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Breana Stampfli (TT) bt Danielle Alamo (US) 6-2, 6-1; Nadia Echeverria Alam (Venezuela) bt Aalisha Alexis (TT) 6-0, 6-2; Alice Gilian (Great Britain) bt Audrey Ann Blakely (US) 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles First Round – Olga Brozda (Poland)/Paulina Jastrzebska (Poland) bt Keira Blackbeard (Canada)/Kimberly Sabga (TT) 6-0, 6-0; Yuliana Lizarazo (Colombia)/Maria Tanasescu (Canada) bt Dylan Cline (US)/Kaisaran Siewrattan (TT) 6-2, 6-2.