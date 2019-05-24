OWTU keeps oil, sugar legacy alive

OWTU education and research officer Ozzi Warwick.

OIL and sugar which once formed the backbone of this country’s economy may now be shuttered.

The Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU), in wanting to keep the legacy alive has themed this year’s National Primary Schools Quiz and Poster competitions, “Our Legacy - Oil and Sugar.”

The competitions form part of the educational aspect of Labour Day celebrations and as chief education and research officer Ozzi Warwick explained, “It is still important that we understand their respective contributions to the economic, social and political development of our country.”

Warwick addressed students, their parents and teachers at the preliminary round of the two competitions at the OWTU headquarters, San Fernando, on Wednesday.

“We need to be aware of our legacy. To go forward as a country, we need to know what our grandparents and great-grandparents did to build TT. Although the oil and sugar industries are now closed, the fact remains that these industries provided the wealth that built this country after Independence.”

He said the OWTU’s Labour Day Quiz and Poster Competitions were a legacy as well.

“For 41-years we have highlighted the achievements of the working class to the nation’s children. As these children have grown and taken their places in the workplace and society, the lessons remain and are passed on. Lessons in class solidarity and patriotism.”

Over 30 primary schools and 150 students are participating in the competitions this year and Warwick said the union is proud to host the young scholars and artists as they carry the nation’s legacy into the future.

Trophies and book vouchers will be awarded for the Quiz (a team event), the Poster Competition and for the best performing school.