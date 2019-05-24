Optician's body found

THE search for missing optician Harry Samaroo ended Thursday morning when his body was found in a drain at Mosquito Creek in South Oropouche.

On Tuesday morning, Samaroo, 69, of Philippine, South Trinidad, and a group of friends went for a swim off King’s Wharf, San Fernando, when he got into difficulty and disappeared under the water.

His friends told police they had left Samaroo in the sea for a moment and when they returned he was not there. They searched but could not find him.

His disappearance was reported to San Fernando police and Coast Guard divers searched the water but did not find him.

An autopsy was expected to be done on Thursday. San Fernando police are investigating.