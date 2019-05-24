Madray, Ali guide Central to Under-13 title

CENTRAL Zone won the TT Cricket Board Under-13 Interzone tournament with a convincing seven-wicket win over the East zone in the final at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, yesterday.

The Under-13 crown is Central's third Interzone title this season after winning the Under-15 and Under-17 titles. Batting first, East were restricted to 157 for nine in 40 overs with Nathan Bhulawan cracking 34 not out. Bhulawan, who struck six fours in his 36-ball knock, was ably supported by Jadon Simon who scored 23.

Zachary Madray was on top of his game grabbing 4/28 in eight overs and Alexander Chase took 2/29 in six overs for Central.

In reply, Central got to 158/3 in only 23.1 overs with Luke Ali belting 46 not out off 47 deliveries with seven fours. Adrian Mahase also showed form with the bat getting 37.

SUMMARISED SCORES –

EAST 157/9 (40 overs) - Nathan Bhulawan 34 not out, Jadon Simon 23; Zachary Madray 4/28, Alexander Chase 2/29 vs CENTRAL 158/3 - Luke Ali 46 not out, Adrian Mahase 37. Central won by seven wickets.