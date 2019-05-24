Le Hunte: No plans for second desal plant

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte says Government is not looking at establishing a second desalination plant.

He was responding to a question in the House on Friday on whether there were plans for another plant or another "water-winning" project.

He said desalinated water, because of its high capital and operational cost, is the most expensive source of water, and costs approximately $10 per cubic metre compared to groundwater sources at approximately $2 per metre.

As a result, he declared, "There are no immediate plans to increase the supply of desalinated water."

Le Hunte explained that the Water and Sewerage Authority's water production averages between 243 imperial gallons per day (IMGD) in the rainy season and 217 IMGD in the dry season.

"However, currently, during this abnormal dry spell, the water production from surface water sources has declined by 15 per cent from the rainy-season production as a result of low rainfall."

He explained the focus in dealing with the demand/supply imbalance is centred on: increasing the supply of ground water through rehabilitating and drilling new wells; decreasing non-revenue water by repairing, upgrading and continuously maintaining the network; and demand management with a focus on conservation, public education and community-outreach initiatives.