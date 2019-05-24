JFK, Champion star in Mafeking Windball League

Cricket team Caution, one of the top teams in the Mafeking Night Windball 12-over Cricket Tournament.

THE Mafeking United Sports and Cultural Club is currently hosting its fourth annual Night Windball 12-over Cricket Tournament and the organisers expect this year's tournament to be successful as a lot of local talent will be on display.

Organiser Imran Jan, a former national cricketer, thanked all the sponsors for making this year's event a reality and knows that the community is appreciative of the support.

JFK and La Brea are the top men's teams in the tournament so far and defending champions Champion lead the women's competition. After four rounds both JFK and Champion are undefeated, while La Brea have won three of four matches.

In recent matches, JFK defeated Renegades by ten wickets and Champion got past Cushe by 32 runs.