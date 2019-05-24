Goolie hits 53 as Barrackpore beat Apaches

Jyd Goolie plays an off-side shot during his knock of 53 for Barrackpore United against All Apaches on Tuesday night.

JYD GOOLIE cracked a brisk half-century and bowled an economic spell to secure a comprehensive six-wicket victory for his team Barrackpore United against All Apaches on Tuesday night at the Jaguar Land Rover and FUSO Central Super League (CSL) at Pierre Road Grounds, Charlieville.

Apaches won the toss and batted first, and it was a decision that seemed to be working in their favour with openers Zackery Ragoonath and Ihley Smith put on 50 runs for the first wicket.

Both Ragoonath (35) and Smith (22) fell in quick succession, which caused the run rate to dip. At that point, Apaches were creeping at 63/2 in the 13th over. National player Jason Mohammed joined his younger brother Jady at the crease and they added 20 before Jady was out for 14. The elder Mohammed scored 30 runs from 22 balls including two maximums while Dave ‘Tadpole’ Mohammed chipped with 11 as Apaches closed on 130/5 from their allotted 20 overs. The main destroyers for Barrackpore were Ramesh Brijlal with 2/19 and Adrian Cooper 2/28.

Chasing a modest total of 131 for victory, the pair of Rickson Maniram and Joshua James started briskly scoring 50 runs in under six overs. Veteran left-arm spinner Dave Mohammed had Maniram stumped by wicket-keeper Smith for 39 from 24 balls (five fours, two sixes).

Barrackpore were in a spot of bother after losing two more quick wickets in James (12) and Guyanese Barrington (one), as the scoreboard read 65/3.

The left-handed Goolie anchored his team home with a Man of the Match innings of 53 from 39 balls including three boundaries and four towering maximums. Unfortunately, Goolie couldn’t see his team through at the end, as he was dismissed with one run short of victory.

Barrackpore reached their target of 131/4 in the 17th over after Dave Mohammed bowled a wide.

In related news, the CSL Committee will be hosting a fundraising barbeque today from 11 am-2 pm at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground, with part proceeds go towards the Cancer Society of TT.

Also, next Saturday there will be two All Star games (male and female) which include players such as Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Reniece Boyce, Shania Abdool, Leandra Ramdeen and Felicia Walters.

Other Scores:

COMBINE LEGENDS 83 - E Ryan 34, M Phillip 17; J Joseph 3/15, V Jaggasar 2/19 vs BAMBOO STRIKERS 84/5 - S Batoosingh 39, A Alvarez 24; M Phillip 3/10. Bamboo Strikers won by five wickets.

FIXTURES –

Today: All Apaches vs TT Rejects, 6.30 pm.

Tomorrow: Bamboo All Stars vs Combine 2.0, 6.30 pm.

Sunday: Combine Legends vs Bamboo Strikers, 2 pm; Expert All Stars vs Xtreme Smashers, 7 pm.