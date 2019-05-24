N Touch
Friday 24 May 2019
Glen Ram granted bail

CHAIRMAN of the Rio Claro Regional Corporation Glen Ram was granted bail with surety of $100,000 yesterday afternoon.

Ram appeared before magistrate Marisa Gomez in the Port of Spain magistrates' court to answer the charges of accepting a bribe and corruptly soliciting $1,500.

Ram's wife Malla Gadar-Ram stood bail for her husband.

He is expected to appear before a Rio Claro magistrate on June 18.

Ram was detained by the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) on Wednesday for allegedly receiving a $1,500 bribe in June last year.

