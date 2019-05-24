Five TT players for Basketball Youth Camp

Jael Lewis

FIVE of TT’s best Under-17 prospects have been selected to attend the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) Youth Camp in Puerto Rico from July 11-14.

The first pick went to high flyer, Jael Lewis of the Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Youth Development Programme. Completing the top five all-star cast wiill be Nickolai Mills of the Stories of Success Basketball Academy, Jadon Daniel and Jelani Blackett both of Maloney Pacers, and Nwadike Felix of the Detour Shak Attack Basketball Development Programme.

On reserve are Daniel Constance of Scarborough Secondary School and Samuel Waldron of Maloney Pacers.

The final selection process took place on May 5 at the Eastern Regional Sport Complex, Tacarigua. Twenty-four of the shortlisted participants were evaluated through advanced skills and in-game activities.

When asked about being selected first, Lewis replied, “Well, this is just the beginning. I am proud of myself knowing I have earned my pick at number one for this camp and I have been working really hard on increasing the standard of my game.”

Regarding his actual participation in the forthcoming camp, he stated, “I look forward to dominating in the CBC camp and showing the world the talent I possess.”