Chaguanas man held for murder of retired policeman

A man whom police described as a priority offender was arrested by Central Division police for his role in the murder of a senior police officer last year.

Police said they received information that the suspect was hiding at a home in San Souci, Toco, last night. They went to the house and arrested him for the murder of retired Snr Supt Edward Castillo.

Police said members of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3 were interviewing him and taking statements.

The suspect, who is originally from Lamont Street, Longdenville, was charged in a 2008 triple murder, but was later discharged when one of the witnesses did not come to court to testify.

Castillo who served as Snr Supt of the Central Division, was shot dead at his Waterloo business place in November 2018.