Central cops find guns, ammo, cocaine overnight

Senior police in the Central Division led the seizure of drugs, guns and ammunition yesterday.

Between 11 am and ended at 7 pm, led by Snr Supt Seepersad, ASP Richard Smith and Sgt Jordan, police in Onyx Drive, Carlsen Field, found a revolver and three rounds of ammunition, hidden in the bush.

Police then went to a suspected drug block near 9th Street Extension, Railway Road, Couva, where they searched an abandoned board house and found another revolver containing four rounds of ammunition.

A 60-year-old Couva man was arrested for the possession of cocaine.