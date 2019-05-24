N Touch
Friday 24 May 2019
Central cops find guns, ammo, cocaine overnight

Senior police in the Central Division led the seizure of drugs, guns and ammunition yesterday.

Between 11 am and ended at 7 pm, led by Snr Supt Seepersad, ASP Richard Smith and Sgt Jordan, police in Onyx Drive, Carlsen Field, found a revolver and three rounds of ammunition, hidden in the bush.

Police then went to a suspected drug block near 9th Street Extension, Railway Road, Couva, where they searched an abandoned board house and found another revolver containing four rounds of ammunition.

A 60-year-old Couva man was arrested for the possession of cocaine.

