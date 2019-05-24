Brasso cops hold fugitive in forest

THREE weeks after a man went into hiding for shooting and wounding a woman, Central Division police arrested him at Flanagin Town near Tabaquite on Thursday.

The 58-year-old fugitive, police said, had been hiding in a forested area called Telemaque Hill since March 3, when he wounded the woman at Freeport.

In an anti-crime and warrant exercise led by Sgt Maharaj, Brasso police, among them Sgt Maharaj and PCs Singh and Nanan, walked several miles into the forest and arrested the suspect.

They handed him over to Freeport police, who are expected to charge him with wounding and having a gun and ammunition. Once charged, the man will appear before a Chaguanas magistrate.

Brasso police also arrested another person for an unrelated offence, executed six warrants and filled out 12 stop-and-search forms.