Bomb scare at Catholic schools is ‘mischief’

A police van drives into the St Mary's College compound on Friday morning. Photo by Kalifa Sarah Clyne

Officials are calling an e-mail sent to Catholic schools threatening to blow them up as an act of mischief intended to disrupt CESC and CAPE examinations currently going on .

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia condemned the mischievous act in a release sent to the media earlier today after word got out that St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain had received a bomb threat this morning.

The e-mail threatened to send a child to the school with a bomb and blow it up if the school did not send $100,000 to an account. The e-mail also began circulating on social media, causing widespread panic.

“The e-mail is a clear attempt to thwart the CESC and CAPE examination process currently underway in schools,” said Garcia in the release. “Subsequent to the ministry’s release earlier today, where St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain and St Joseph were identified as having received the threat, other schools have stated that the email was also sent to their inboxes.”

Police said in a release they investigated bomb threats against St Joseph’s Convent in Port of Spain and St Joseph, along with St Mary’s College, Fatima College and Holy Name Convent, all in Port of Spain.

They didn’t find anything.

In the release, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith advised the public to use social media more responsibly, saying some people used the situation “as a way to achieve self-importance or to achieve self-promotion.

“This has only led to increased anxiety and panic among students, parents and staff at these schools, as many students are sitting their examinations today.”

According to the Ministry of Education. examinations continued without interruption.