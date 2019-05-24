$10,000 boost for RSSR Football Academy

Karen Nunez-Tesheira, right, presents a cheque to Ruthvin Charles, middle, and Dexter Harris.

THE RSSR Football Academy, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, has become the latest beneficiary of the Reach for the Stars Foundation.

The Academy caters for the sporting needs of young men and women in John John, Beetham and the surrounding communities of Port of Spain.

The foundation, originally set up by former Finance Minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira, promotes activities that foster community building initiatives for a safe, secure and disciplined society.

The foundation recently presented a $10,000 cheque to the academy. Nunez-Tesheira's late husband Russell Tesheira, a former national football team defender, was a founding patron of the RSSR Academy.

In making the presentation of the cheque, Nunez-Tesheira said her husband relished his work in these communities and would have been proud that the academy has survived and, in fact, is striving after 20 years.

The cheque was received by founder and president Ruthvin Charles and co-founder and vice-president Dexter Harris. Charles assured Nunez-Tesheira that her husband's memory is indelible in the community of which he was a part. He further assured Nunez-Tesheira that the funds would be ploughed into the academy's extensive work being undertaken with its Under-15, Under-20, North Zone and Super League teams.