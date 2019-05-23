Young: More vehicles for Couva Police Station

National Security Minister Stuart Young. FILE PHOTO

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says citizens should not panic because there is only one working patrol and response vehicle at the Couva Police Station.

He was responding to an urgent question in Senate on Tuesday from Opposition Senator Anita Haynes on why no resources had been allocated to the station.

Young said the Commissioner of Police (CoP) had announced, and referred to on a number of occasions in both the House and Senate, the current system in place for the police was rapid response vehicles being utilised. He said those vehicles had GPS tracking and were also being monitored in three separate and independent locations.

"That is the context within which to tell persons in the Couva area and surrounding areas there is absolutely no need to panic because right now when emergency calls come into E999 the dispatch of vehicles is not done from the nearest police station. What we are doing is we're monitoring where the closest ERP (Emergency Response Patrol) vehicles are or other vehicles in the TT Police Service and using available technology to get those vehicles to the point of concern in the shortest possible time."

He said additionally the police had just taken possession of 49 refurbished vehicles from VMCOTT and the CoP would place one or two vehicles in the Couva district as a supplementation of the one vehicle at the station.

"The Commissioner of Police will address this publicly."