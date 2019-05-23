Wallerfield residents living in fear after doctor’s death

SHOT DEAD: This photo, posted to his Facebook account, shows doctor Vin Sein Chiang, 75, who was shot dead outside his Lover's Lane, Wallerfield home by two bandits.

RESIDENTS of Lovers Lane in Wallerfield, East Trinidad where one of their neighbours, a 75-year-old doctor, was shot dead early yesterday morning say they have been left traumatized and living in fear.

The doctor, Vin Sein Chi­ang, was murdered as two bandits one of whom was armed with a gun, attacked him while he was preparing to leave his home around 5.30 am for Port of Sain where he had his practice. One resident stated that they heard the doctor screaming for his wife during the incident.

“He was bawling for she and then I heard some commotion and then shots,” said the resident who asked not to be identified. “By the time I could look to see what was going on, two shots were fired.”

The neighbour also mentioned that it sounded as if three shots were fired, one as a warning to the doctor’s wife to stay away from the commotion, and the other two which killed the doctor. Residents also said that “ill-intended” people are using a nearby drain in order to move secretly and create chaos for the community. “A man wired-up his whole house and they come and rip-out everything,” another resident said.

When asked if the community is planning any measures to improve security, residents told Newsday that nothing had been organised. Members of the community described the victim as a quiet neighbour who was not seen often even when he was at home. “He would leave home before five in the morning and when he come back after two, we wouldn’t see him much.” No arrests were made up to last night. Police said they believe the bandits placed a wooden pallet in the roadway at the front of the doctor’s home and when he got out of his car to move it, they pounced. Nothing was stolen during the hold-up. No one at the doctor’s home was willing to be interviewed yesterday.