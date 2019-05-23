Two killed in San Juan shooting

Nicholas Jobe aka 'Chico' was shot and killed while liming at a San Juan bar earlier today.

POLICE are investigating the murder of two men at a bar on Second Street in San Juan, earlier this morning.

Police said Nicholas Jobe aka 'Chico' and Akile Alexander were liming at the Bon Bagai Bar at around 12.05 am, when they were shot several times by two gunmen.

The shooters ran away, while Jobe tried to run away but collapsed at the back entrance of a nearby grocery. Alexander ran further down the street before collapsing near a bank.

Transit Police and members of the North Eastern Division went to the scene and took both men to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where they died.

Jobe who was from Malick, was recently charged for robbery and was a suspect in a shooting last month in the same area where he himself was shot this morning.

Police said they had CCTV footage of the shooting last month involving Jobe, but the victim refused to identify him in an identification parade.