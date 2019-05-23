Tourism Minister: North Coast Jazz will benefit Blanchisseuse

The stage for the North Coast Jazz Festival in Blanchisseuse.

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell says shop owners and small entrepreneurs in Blanchisseuse will benefit from the North Coast Jazz Festival being held this weekend.

The Tourism Ministry in a release said, "Local Jazz, turtle watching, movies and a good time in harmony with nature," await nationals and visitors attending the festival which is being held for the third year in Blanchisseuse. It is being hosted by the Blanchisseuse Community Council and LJMJ Promotions and held from Friday to Sunday. The Tourism Ministry is one of the event's sponsors.

Mitchell said: "North Coast Jazz and similar initiatives are facilitated under the Ministry's Community-Based Tourism Policy, which encourages and promotes local tourism events throughout the country. Such events, not only attract tourists from all parts of the country, but also encourage and promote economic activity and stimulate the overall improvement of the respective communities."

He said North Coast Jazz is growing and continues to be a positive addition to TT's tourism offerings.

"More people are expected to attend this year's festival, not only to be entertained, but also to participate in turtle watching, camping, hiking and other sight-seeing activities. There is also a growing bed-and-breakfast industry in the Blanchisseuse community as more residents are making their homes available to visitors during the festival weekend."

He added: "Shop owners and other small entrepreneurs are expected to benefit economically from the sale of local cuisine and craft during the event."

On Friday patrons will view a movie at Sir Solomon Hochoy Park, Blanchisseuse and later participate in turtle watching. On Saturday is Jazz Night and patrons will be entertained by local artistes at Sir Solomon Hochoy Park. The festival concludes with a brunch on Sunday.