Tobago to make debut at First Citizens Chess

Fidel James

PASTOR FIDEL James, president of the Tobago Chess Society, will be entering 18 primary school players from his chess coaching programme in the 15th First Citizens TT Primary Schools Chess Championship scheduled to take place at the University of TT (UTT) Valsayn Campus on Saturday.

It is the first time that players from the sister isle will be participating, says FIDE instructor Bhisham Soondarsingh, chief organiser of the annual event which has consistently attracted over 100 budding chess players since its inception.

However, Tobago is not the only new challenger this year. There are Princes Town Presbyterian, Tunapuna Presbyterian, St Mary’s RC, Tacarigua Presbyterian, Tunapuna Boys’ RC, La Horquetta South Government, Optimum Private, Maple Leaf Private and Sacred Heart Girls’ and Boys’ RC Schools.

They will have to compete against the seasoned schools such as two-time defending champions TML San Fernando, former winners Maria Regina and Grant Memorial Presbyterian, Arima Boys RC, El Dorado North Hindu, Cedar Grove, St Ursula’s Girls’ Anglican, Rosary Boys’ RC, Blackman’s Private, Moruga Mixed (Basseterre RC and Holy Trinity Anglican), Paladins Mixed, and Kings and Queens Mixed.

The First Citizens National Primary Schools Chess Championship, organised by TT Chess Academy and Promotions, is open to all primary schools players. Interested players can contact chief arbiter Andrew Bowles, deputy arbiter FIDE Instructor Dev Soondarsingh, Patrick Ifill, Barbara Richmond or Nalini Suratsingh.