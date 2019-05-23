Tobago dethrone Port of Spain at Atlantic Meet

This pair of runners go head-to-head to the finish line in the girls open 1,500 metres yesterday.

THE Tobago Zone prevented Port of Spain from winning ten titles in a row, as the athletes from the sister isle were crowned champions of the Atlantic National Primary Schools Track and Field Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, yesterday.

Both Tobago and Port of Spain battled for the entire day, but the former came out victorious with 447 points.

Port of Spain ended with 434.5 points and St George East ended third with 339 points.

Eight zones competed which also included Victoria, Caroni, St Patrick, South East, and North East.

Some of the events on the day were the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay, ball throw, javelin, long jump and high jump.

Earlier in the day, Port of Spain dressed in red and black won the march past after finishing with 262 points, followed by Caroni (orange/black) with 251 points and Victoria (red/white) with 245 points.

Among those who attended the meet were Atlantic sports ambassador Merissa Aguilleira, Olympic gold medallist Hasely Crawford and Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis. The event is endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

Dr Francis said sport is key to the development of students. “As far as we are concerned sport is an integral part of education. There are those who think it is just fun and games in the hot sun, but it is as integral as any other part of the curriculum. We believe that students should have a holistic education, so we see sport and fitness as being as important to their education as math, science or language.”