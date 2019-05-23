‘Those killers are wicked’ Relatives of slain security guard lament

FOUND DEAD: Jeron Ferdinand.

THE family of Jeron Ferdinand, a security guard at Ultimate Bodyguard Security Services who was found dead on a ship at the Caricom jetty in Port of Spain on Wednesday, believe he was murdered. His hands were found tied and there were marks of violence on his body.

“They didn’t have to kill him,” said his brother Reinaldo Ferdinand. “If they were going to rob, then they could have just tied him up and put him in the galley of the boat. These people wicked and they have to suffer.”

Jeron body was found at about 10.25 am. Relatives said they became concerned when they tried calling him and did not get any answer.

“We were hoping for the best, but it really seems to be him,” they said.

Jeron was the youngest of eight children, and was a father of three – one of whom is a newborn.

“I wonder if these people think about the families of the people they kill,” his relatives said.

“I wonder if they knew this man was a father. I don’t care if I have to bend my knees and pray every day, my family will get justice.”

An autopsy is expected to be done today at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.