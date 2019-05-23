Stevens books place in second round

LEXIE STEVENS, the number three ranked player, booked her place in the second round of the ITF World Tennis Tour Hibiscus Classic Women’s 15s tournament yesterday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Stevens romped to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over TT’s Soizette Simmons.

Rushri Wijesundera of the US, the sixth seed, hammered TT’s Kaisaran Siewrattan 6-0, 6-0. But eighth seed Maileen Nuudi of Estonia rallied from a set down to oust Dylan Cline of the US 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Olga Brozda of Poland blanked Vivian Mayumi Toma of Brazil 6-0, 6-0; Pauline Wuarin of Switzerland trounced TT’s Keesa Lee Young 6-0, 6-1 and, in an all-American encounter, Amy Kaplan got past Micheline Aubuchon 6-4, 6-3.

Action continues today, from 2 pm.

Other Results (Tuesday) –

Women’s Doubles First Round: Anya King (TT)/Soizette Simmons (TT) bt Maria Honore(TT)/Shauna Valentine (TT) 6-2, 6-3; Nadia Echeverria Alam (Venezuela)/Sabastiani Leon (US) bt Aalisha Alexis (TT)/Keesa Lee Young (TT) 6-0, 6-1; Zoe Hitt (US)/Kriti Williams (US) bt Danielle Alamo (US)/Vivian Mayumi Toma (Brazil) 6-1, 6-2; Audrey Ann Blakely (US)/Rushri Wijesundera (US) bt Akilah James (US)/Alicia Robinson (Great Britain) 6-4, 6-3.