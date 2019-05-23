Republic Bank Mini Polo League splashes off

Competition seems intense in this boys fixture at the Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League on Saturday.

THE REPUBLIC Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League got off to an impressive start on Saturday at the Flying Fish Swimming Pool, Federation Park, Port of Spain.

The first day of competition started with a one-sided match between the Dunross Preparatory School and Bishop Anstey Junior School female teams, with Bishop Anstey Junior School romping to a 11-0 win.

Things looked up for the Dunross Preparatory Junior boys’ team in the second match of the day after they scored a narrow 4-3 victory over St. Monica's Preparatory School. But the glory proved to be only temporary as the Dunross Preparatory Senior female team could not hold their own against St Monica's Preparatory who won the match 7-2.

The League’s teams will face off again this weekend at the Flying Fish pool starting from 5.30 pm on Saturday and 12.30 pm on Sunday.

The Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League is part of the wider Republic Bank National School Water Polo Leagues, which includes the Republic Bank National Secondary Schools Water Polo League.

Approximately 75 primary school students will participate in the Mini Polo League including students from Bishop Anstey Junior School, Diamond Vale Government Primary School, Dunross Preparatory School and St. Monica's Preparatory School.

This is Republic Bank’s first year as the Mini Polo League’s title sponsor, in partnership with the Royhil Seals Water Polo Club, and the 15th overall year of the League overall.

Dawn Hackett, president of the Royhil Seals Water Polo Club, said one of the League’s main goals is to give young people an opportunity to develop a love for the sport of water polo. She added that the Club is looking forward to the seeing the League enter a new phase of growth as it seeks to expand its current roster of participating schools.

Laila Kalipersad, senior official, sponsorship and event execution, Republic Bank also shared her optimism for the future of the Republic Bank National Primary Schools Mini Polo League and expressed her hope that the League would be just the start of a life-long experience with the sport of water polo.