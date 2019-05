Ram granted bail

Chairman of the Rio Claro Regional Corporation Glen Ram was granted bail with surety in the sum of $100,000 this afternoon.

Ram appeared before magistrate Marisa Gomez in the Port of Spain Magistrate's First Court to answer the charges of accepting a bribe and corruptly soliciting $1,500.

Ram's wife Malla Gadar Ram stood bail for her husband.

He is expected to appear before a Rio Claro magistrate on June 18.