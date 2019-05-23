'Popcorn man' fined $600 for selling on High Street

A popcorn machine belonging to vendor Kevin Thomas is brought to the San Fernando magistrates court to be presented as evidence on Tuesday. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

A 24-year-old man also known as "Popcorn Man" who was caught on Monday selling popcorn at $5 per bag along High Street, San Fernando, was ordered to pay a fine of $600 by a magistrate on Tuesday.

Kevin Thomas, 24, of Morvant, told magistrate Anslem Leander that he had recently served time in prison after and he was trying to make ends meet by selling popcorn on the streets.

Thomas was arrested and charged with selling popcorn (a marketable commodity) without a license, obstructing the passageway and unlawfully pitching a stall.

Thomas pleaded guilty to the charges laid by PC Matadeen. Prosecutor Sgt Krishna Bedasie told the court that on Monday at 3.26 pm police were on patrol when they spotted Thomas with a popcorn machine and makeshift stall along Lower High Street, San Fernando.

The makeshift metal and glass contained packs of popcorn. Police also saw Thomas selling bags of popcorn to people.

The court heard that, as a result, cars had to divert direction because the stall was in the road.

The magistrate also went outside to view the exhibits. Thomas was fined $200 on each charged and given one month to pay the fines.