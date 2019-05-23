Police victim support unit: Elder abuse a growing concern

There has been a 21 per cent increase in reports of elder abuse, according to a release from the police Victim and Witness Support Unit (VWSU).

The release stated that while the majority of crime victims for the period of January to March this year fell within the 35-44 age bracket, there was a 21 per cent increase in people above the age of 65 requiring support and assistance from the unit.

"This data of older persons affected by crime has informed the police VWSU interventions towards hosting an annual event to raise awareness of elder abuse and crimes against the elderly towards reducing this growing issue.

"This event will be held on World Elder Abuse Day on June 15, aimed at widespread sensitization to elderly, caregivers and the general public on this issue, as we heighten our commitment to promote protection of the elderly."

The release also stated that there was a 20 percent increase in the number of people assisted by the VWSU for January to March this year.