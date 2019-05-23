Pancreatic cancer foundation gets $250,000

Founder of the John E Sabga Foundation Natalie Sabga, centre, with pancreatic cancer survivor Lucia Moraine, alongside Dzifa Job and Candi John who's father died of pancreatic cancer. Photo: Roger Jacob

The John Sabga Foundation received a $250,000 cheque from Blue Waters in a brief ceremony at Trotters restaurant, St Clair, yesterday.

The foundation aims to raise awareness, educate, and provide medical advice to people who do or do not have pancreatic cancer.

The St James radiotherapy centre will also receive some of the funds.

During the ceremony, pancreatic cancer survivor and past Holy Name Convent principal Lucia Moraine spoke about her experience fighting the illness. She was diagnosed in 2018 and said she is extremely grateful for all the work the foundation is doing.

She also said without God she would have lost her fight from the start. "I pray my rosary every night. It was vital to where I am now."

Blue Waters took on various different projects both directly via its business and media platforms to raise the money. Head of marketing at Blue Waters Rosanna Hosang told Newsday the fundraising took place over three months from November (Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month). and said Blue Waters was and is always happy to use its corporate reach to raise awareness of illnesses such as this one.

Founder of the John Sabga Foundation Natalie Sabga said she hopes the fundraising initiatives are a part of an ongoing process. She said the foundation is very research-driven and is also aiming to raise awareness and build a community for those who may have symptoms to access medical advice easily.