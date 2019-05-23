Mangoes save V’zuelans

Illegal Venezuelan migrants Sandra Elena Perdomo, left, and her friend Yvolis Josefina Guevara pose for a photo at the Irwin Park Sporting Complex in Siparia. Photo: Lincoln Holder

Since mangoes are in season, they became breakfast, lunch and dinner for over 100 illegal Venezuelan immigrants who spent days in the forest in south Trinidad before being arrested on Wednesday.

Yvolis Josefina Guevara, 31, told Newsday in Spanish, “We had no food. We survived on mangoes. We had to hide from Venezuelan authorities and from police here. We stayed a few days in the forest and drank coconut water. Our ‘toilets’ were the bushes. We sleep on the ground, hungry and surrounded by insects.”

She was among scores of illegal Venezuelan immigrants at Irwin Park Sporting Complex at Siparia, where they are receiving medical care. The complex is being used as a temporary shelter.

Despite the ordeal, Guevara smiled as several volunteers dropped off food items and clothing for the Venezuelans. She is from Tucupita.

“I need to brush my teeth. My skin is itching. I have no clothes,” she said.

Also speaking in Spanish, Neomar Taran said: “We eat mangoes and drink coconuts in the forest. We also hunt fish and cook it for the group. We had no food, we had nothing. I was in the forest for about seven days. One night, the rain started to drizzle but for a short time.”

The 31-year-old said he spent about 18 hours in a bus from his hometown in Valencia, in the Carabobo State, to get to Tucupita, the capital of the Delta Amacuro State. He left his wife and extended family searching for a better life because of the ongoing political, economic and social crises in that country.

He cannot speak English and it is his first visit to Trinidad.

Siparia resident Jennifer Joan Cowie said she was at home on Wednesday evening preparing bake and sardine when someone told her of the large number of Venezuelans detained.

“They wanted me to translate. I returned from Venezuela three years ago.

"It is not about money; it is about Christ. From 8 pm to 1 am straight, I was was translating.

"It is very hard for them. It’s a sad day. Venezuela was a paradise.”

Today more Venezuelans arrive at Morne Diablo and Palo Seco.