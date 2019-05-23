Jamadar, a shining light Attorneys praise TT judge as he moves to CCJ

Justice Peter Jamadar.

OUTGOING Justice of Appeal Peter Jamadar on Wednesday–his last day as a judge of the Supreme Court – chose to steer clear of the current state of the Judiciary, saying only, “It is what it is.”

Jamadar leaves the Judiciary for the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) where he will take up a position as a judge of the regional court.

He will assume duty in July. Jamadar’s appointment was announced in January by CCJ President Justice Adrian Saunders.

At a special tribute on his last day in which he delivered the last of his judgments in the Court of Appeal, Jamadar had some advice for younger attorneys, including those from the Inner Bar, encouraging them not to be adversaries outside the courtroom.

He said friendships were important, as he thanked those judges whom, he said, stood with him in times of challenge and inspired him to write (decisions) when he was reluctant to write.

“They are why I am as good as you say I am,” he told a courtroom of lawyers, which included Senior Counsel Russell Martineau, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, Anand Ramlogan and Ian Benjamin.

Jamadar heaped praises on former chief justice Michael de La Bastide – whom he said mentored and inspired him as a judge – and spoke of their friendship and camaraderie.

“I won’t comment on the on current state of affairs now. It is what it is.”

He also staunchly defended those judges who joined the Judiciary along with him, describing them as men and women of “independence and integrity” who have served their country fearlessly.

Jamadar was appointed a Puisne judge in 1997, and was elevated to the appellate court in 2008.

Also present at the tribute were Justices of Appeal Allan Mendonca and Prakash Moosai.

Jamadar also urged attorneys to not only concern themselves with the law, but also the facts of their cases, saying it was one of the weaknesses he saw at the Bar.

He was congratulated by Mendonca for his appointment to the CCJ. Mendonca said Jamadar had written important decisions in both the High Court and Court of Appeal. Although not mentioned, Jamadar, in 2005, ruled on the high-profile Trinity Cross challenge, holding that the nation’s then highest award discriminated in a multi-religious society. In 2008, the Trinity Cross was replaced by the Order of the Republic of TT.

Jamadar also ruled on Chief Justice Ivor Archie’s challenge of the Law Association’s investigations into allegations of misconduct against him.

Martineau, a personal friend and legal advisor to the judge, said it has been memorable for him to appear before Jamadar, but his new appointment left him saddened since he (Martineau) was not a visitor to the CCJ. He lauded Jamadar for his contribution to the development of law in TT and the Commonwealth and for paving the way in changing the landscape of jurisprudence.

Martineau said Jamadar was a man of tremendous integrity. “No one can question it or his sincerity,” he added.

“Our loss is of tremendous gain to the CCJ. I have no doubt he will distinguish himself there.”

Maharaj agreed that Jamadar made an indelible contribution to the law.

“He is the shining light in the darkness,” he said. Also paying tribute were Ramlogan and Benjamin.