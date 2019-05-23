N Touch
Thursday 23 May 2019
Grande Enhanced Health Centre closed for weekend

The Easter Regional Health Authority (ERHA) is informing the public of the temporary closure of the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre from 5 pm on today to 8 am on Monday to facilitate spraying.

Clients may, therefore, access walk-in visits with doctors at the Sangre Grande Hospital outpatient clinic on Ojoe Road.

The allocated times for these are today from 5 pm to 8 pm, tomorrow from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 9 am and 5 pm after which services at the health centre will resume at 8 am on Monday.

The ERHA apologises for any inconvenience caused.

