Grande Enhanced Health Centre closed for weekend

The Easter Regional Health Authority (ERHA) is informing the public of the temporary closure of the Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre from 5 pm on today to 8 am on Monday to facilitate spraying.

Clients may, therefore, access walk-in visits with doctors at the Sangre Grande Hospital outpatient clinic on Ojoe Road.

The allocated times for these are today from 5 pm to 8 pm, tomorrow from 9 am to 5 pm and Sunday from 9 am and 5 pm after which services at the health centre will resume at 8 am on Monday.

The ERHA apologises for any inconvenience caused.