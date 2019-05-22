TT trio eliminated at Hibiscus Classic singles

THE TT trio of Carlista Mohammed, Anya King and Kimberly Sabga were all eliminated in the first round of the women’s singles yesterday, as the ITF World Tennis Tour Hibiscus Classic Women’s 15s tournament continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Mohammed fell to fourth-seeded Canadian Maria Tanasescu 6-1, 6-1; King lost to United States’ Tricia Mar 6-0, 6-4 and Sabga was hammered 6-0, 6-0 by second-seeded Colombian Yuliana Lizarazo.

The other singles matches yesterday resulted in straight-set victories for three US players.

Akilah James, the fifth-ranked player, breezed past countrywoman Zoe Hitt 6-2, 6-0; Payton Andrews defeated Canada’s Keira Blackbeard 6-4, 6-2 and Sabastiani Leon took care of Poland’s Paulina Jastrzebska 7-6(5), 6-2.

The tournament will continue today from 2 pm.

Other Results –

Women Doubles: Dakota Fordham (US)/Amy Kaplan (US) bt Payton Andrews (US)/Carlista Mohammed (TT) 6-1, 6-7(3), 10-5; Maileen Nuudi (Estonia)/Lexie Stevens (Netherlands) bt Micheline Aubuchon (US)/Osenyonye Nwokolo (TT) 6-0, 7-5.