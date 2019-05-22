TT kick off Nations League campaign against Martinique

Dennis Lawrence

TT men's football team will kick off their Concacaf Nations League A Group C campaign away to Martinique on September 6, followed by a return fixture against the French-speaking nation on September 9.

The Dennis Lawrence-coached TT squad will then feature in a home-and-away tie against Honduras, with TT hosting their Central American opponents on October 10 before traveling to Honduras to play on November 17.

The 102 matches of Leagues A, B and C are set to take place during the FIFA match windows of September, October and November 2019.

The Final Championship of the Concacaf Nations League will take place in 2020.

At the conclusion of the group stage, the winners of each League A group will qualify to the Final Championship, while the League B and C group winners will be promoted to League A and B for the next edition of the competition. Additionally, the teams at the bottom of each League A and B group will be relegated to League B and C.

By virtue of having qualified for the Hexagonal Round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Russia 2018, Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, United States and TT were pre-seeded directly into League A. Additionally, Guatemala, who did not participate in the qualifying phase due to a suspension imposed by FIFA, was placed into League C.