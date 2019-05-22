Shooting in Dibe, 2 men injured

Police are investigating a shooting earlier today which left two men wounded in Dibe, Long Circular, St James.

Police said the men were at a house in an area known as the Creek, at around 4.30 am when a gunman entered. He shot one of the men in the shoulder and the other in the head and body before running away.

Neighbours heard the gunshots and called the police, who took both men to the St James Infirmary where the first was treated and discharged, while the other was transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital ICU.