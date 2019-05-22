Regional stars for T10 tournament at Tarouba

Kieron Pollard (left) and Sunil Narine

A NUMBER of regional T20 stars, who will feature in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League, will play in a T10 International Cricket Tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, next month.

A press release said, "The next evolution in the world of cricket comes to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) on June 7, 8 and 9. The T10 International Cricket Tournament hosted by UDeCOTT in partnership with the TT Cricket Board promises double the excitement and innovation of T20 cricket, in half the time."

Guyana, Windward Islands, South/Central (TT) and North/Tobago (TT) will play in the tournament.

Some of the region’s top players including Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Rayad Emrit and Khary Pierre will represent North/Tobago, while Denesh Ramdin, Jason Mohammed and Kjorn Ottley will line up for South/Central. Andre Fletcher and Kesrick Williams will play for Windward Islands and Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo and Sherfane Rutherford will take the field for Guyana in this first International T10 Tournament to be held in Trinidad.

Admission on all days is $100 and gates open two hours before the start of play. Tickets are available at NLCB outlets nationwide and at the venue on the days of the matches.

The tournament is sponsored by Southern Sales and Service Company Limited, NLCB and In-Electra Limited.

FIXTURES –

June 7: South/Central vs Guyana, 6 pm; North/Tobago vs Windward Islands, 8 pm.

June 8: Guyana vs North/Tobago, 2 pm; Windward Islands vs South/Central, 4 pm; North/Tobago vs South Central, 6 pm; Guyana vs Windward Islands, 8 pm.

June 9: Third Place Play-Off, 3 pm; Final, 5.30 pm.