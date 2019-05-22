Keshorn to train in Finland

TWO-TIME Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott left for Finland last week for a camp along with fellow TT field athletes Shakiel Waithe and Ianna Roach.

The trio will be accompanied by coach Ismael Lopez Mastrapa at the camp which is expected to last a month and a half.

Walcott, who won gold in the men’s javelin at the 2012 Olympics followed by bronze at the 2016 Olympics, is preparing for competition on the Diamond League circuit and is aiming to make the qualifying standard for the IAAF World Track and Field Championships in Doha, Qatar in late September.

Waithe, who is a 2014 Carifta and Central American and Caribbean Games Boys Under-20 gold medallist, has already qualified for Pan American Games in Peru, in August.

Roach won gold in the girls Under-18 shot put event at the 2017 Carifta Games and followed up with a bronze medal in the girls Under-20 event at the 2019 Carifta Games. Roach is hoping to qualify for the Pan American Junior Under-20 Championships in Costa Rica, in July.