Jack to pay more to Chaguanas deputy mayor for attack on character

Jack Warner

FORMER Independent Liberal Party (ILP) chairman Jack Warner will have to fork out a little under $.4 million more to pay to former Chaguanas councilor Faaiq Mohammed in compensation for the attack on his character.

Mohammed, the deputy mayor of the Chaguanas Borough Corporation, was accused of taking a bribe by Warner and in 2014, Warner was ordered by a High Court judge to compensate Mohammed in the sum of $220,000.

Mohammed appealed the quantum of damages and in a unanimous decision delivered this morning, Justices of Appeal Peter Jamadar, Gregory Smith and Prakash Moosai increased the amount to a total of $650,000. Interest will be added from the date Mohammed filed his claim.

Warner was not in court when the decision was delivered.

In their decision, the judges found Warner’s conduct to be “oppressive.”

“It was outrageous by any standards, even given the permissiveness of the local political gayelle. It was oppressive. It was intended to both ‘advantage’ the appellant, and gain political advantage for the respondent,” Jamadar said in the 73-page decision.

Mohammed, who was an ILP councilor in the corporation, voted for a United National Congress (UNC) candidate for the post of presiding officer during the corporation’s first meeting in 2014.

Mohammed, the councillor for Charlieville, claimed he was immediately expelled from the party by Warner, who then made defamatory statements about him, accusing him of taking a bribe.

Warner admitted defaming the expelled ILP member and accepted liability in the case and Justice Vasheist Kokaram who presided over the defamation claim gave his decision on the quantum of compensation.

Mohammed was represented by attorneys Anand Ramlogan,SC, and Alvin Pariagsingh, while Warner was represented by Keith Scotland, Asha Watkins-Montserin and Jacqueline Chang.