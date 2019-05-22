Hosein shines as Associate XI whip All Stars

Akeal Hosein (left) collecting his Man of the Match award from fellow TT player Bryan Charles.

SHERDON PIERRE

TT Red Force all-rounder Akeal Hosein starred with both ball and bat to secure a comprehensive 72-run victory for his team Associate XI against Sital All Stars on Monday evening at the Jaguar Land Rover and FUSO-sponsored Central Super League (CSL) at Pierre Road Grounds, Charlieville.

Hosein was recently selected by the TT Red Force as a franchise player for his outstanding all-around performances for the season thus far.

Batting first, Associates managed a challenging total of 179 runs for seven wickets off their allotted 20 overs. Crystian Thirton top scored with 43 runs from 33 balls (two fours, two sixes) while Hosein added 37 runs from 24 balls including four boundaries. Aggressive opener Kamil Pooran chipped in with 27 from 13 inclusive of three boundaries and two maximums. Daryl Mannick and Kisoondath Magram captured one wicket apiece for the All Stars.

Sital had the worst possible start as Jamaica`s hard-hitting opening batsman Kenar Lewis fell to Hosein, leg-before off the first ball he faced. Sital never got going and their only meaningful knocks came from Adrian Ali who contributed 31 runs and Totaram Rampersad added 22 runs.They eventually stumbled to 107/9 off 20 overs. Man of the Match Hosein grabbed 2/5 from three overs and Kapil Henry had 2/18.

In related news, the CSL Committee will be hosting a fundraising bar-be-que on Friday from 11am-2pm at the Pierre Road Recreation Ground, Charlieville. Part proceeds will go towards the Cancer Society of TT.

Other Scores –

EXPERT ALL STARS 145/9 (20 overs) - Javed Mohammed 26, James Duncan 22; Daryl Williams 3/14, Raj Nanan 2/25 vs XTREME SMASHERS 146/7 (19.1overs) - Aneil Kanhai 30, Antonio Gonsalves 26; Javed Mohammed 2/21, Mark Deyal 2/23. Xtreme Smashers winning by three wickets.

COMBINE ALL STARS 182/7 (20 overs) - Mario Belcon 65, Keagan Simmons 59; Terrance Hinds 3/23, Dexter Sween 2/41 vs BAMBOO ALL STARS 183/6 (19.4 overs) - T Hinds 57, Sunil Narine 32; Silon Cain 2/21, Adrian Geeban 2/34. Bamboo All Stars won by four wickets

ALL APACHES 121 - Dave Mohammed 31, Stefan Seepersad 24; Narendra Bridgelal 3/29, Pravesh Sinanan 2/11 vs TT REJECTS 91/7 (20 overs) - Jerve Cummings 19; Varoon Samaroo 2/7, Dave Mohammed 2/11. All Apaches won by 30 runs.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: South Boys All Stars vs Expert All Stars, 6.30 pm.

Friday: Dream Team vs Central All Stars, 6.30 pm.