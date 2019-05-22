[UPDATED] Guard found dead on boat

Jeron Ferdinand

ROGER JACOB

THE body of Jeron Ferdinand, a security officer of Ultimate Bodyguard Security Services was found earlier today on a boat moored at the Caricom jetty in Port of Spain.

Police sources said while they have no cause of death, they have not ruled out foul play since the vessel on which his body was found, had been robbed by a mob of men last month.

Police told Newsday that Ferdinand's absence was noted and a report was made to port police and search was conducted. His body was found inside the vessel Shouter B at about 10.25 am. A report was made to police and detectives from the Port of Spain CID arrived at the port along with the district medical officer.

The body was later ordered removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy. Ferdinand hailed from Carenage, police said. Investigations are ongoing.

Relatives of Ferdinand, when contacted, said they were in a state of shock and disbelief over news of his death. Ferdinand's older brother, Renaldo Ferdinand, said he was still uncertain over whether the body found aboard the ship was really his brother's and was awaiting homicide investigators and funeral home workers to remove it.

"I'm standing here and I still don't know if that's him (Jeron), right now my mind is gone," Renaldo said at the jetty. Newsday understands Ferdinand was the father of a newborn son.