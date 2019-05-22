Farmers charged for water use

FOUR Aranguez farmers whose pumps were re­cent­ly seized by WASA have been charged with abstracting water without a license.

Ramnath Moonilal, Ishwar Singh, Ted Rampersad and Teemal Ramesh all plead not guilty at the Port of Spain Magistrates court earlier this morning. Magistrate Sanara Toon-McQuilkin read the charges that they “did, without licence, abstract water from a water course to water plants, contrary to section 44:5 of the Water and Sewerage Act 54:40.”

The case was adjourned to June 3 as the prosecution did not have all necessary evidence to proceed. A one page summary written by the estate constables who are involved in the case was submitted. The pumps seized are expected to be brought to court as evidence when the case is next called.

Toon-McQuilkin told the prosecution they could not bring forward seven witnesses at today's hearing, as they had requested, because there was not enough time to facilitate this.

She also said the farmers deserved to be heard today but acknowledged the fact that in this case it was estate constables helping the prosecution and they may not be as familiar with proceedings as police constables.

The prosecution said they would be ready to proceed at the next hearing. Following the adjournment, president of the TT Agricultural Society, Dhano Sookoo said the entire matter was unfair to farmers and was caused by the arrogance of Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte.

"The arrogance of minister Le Hunte is no longer going to be accepted. We are asking the honourable prime minister: did you not promise us governance of a difference? Did you not promise the farmers to give them the respect they deserve? Mr prime minister, this morning we are calling on you to have Mr Le Hunte answer for this irresponsible action he brought on farmers and the people of Trinidad and Tobago."