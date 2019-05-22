UPDATED: Defending CPL champs keep Bravo brothers, Ramdin, Munro

QUICK HANDS: Trinbago Knight Riders wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin stumps out Barbados Tridents' Shai Hope during the Hero Caribbean Premier League game in 2018 at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair.

DWAYNE Bravo will stay with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to help the team achieve a hat-trick of titles.

Bravo was selected as TKR's first-round pick in the 2019 Caribbean Premier League Draft that is currently taking place in London, England. Newsday reported yesterday that Bravo was only teasing the TKR fans that he would be leaving for another franchise. On the CPL Instagram page, Bravo said, "Let's see where the champion will end up this season."

Responding to shocked fans, the long-standing TKR captain commented on the page: "No TKR for me this season guys sorry but I have nuff of the cussing. I need to enjoy my time now good luck TKR fans!!!"

In round two, TKR selected Kieron Pollard followed by spinner Sunil Narine in round three and the tournament's top run scorer last year Colin Munro in round four. Munro scored 567 runs that included six fifties.

TKR, unfortunately, lost spinners Fawad Ahmed and Shadab Khan who were both key members of the team. Ahmed, who finished the 2018 tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets, was selected by St Lucia Stars in round two and Khan was chosen in round one by the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

In round five TKR selected wicketkeeper-batsman Denesh Ramdin, followed by Darren Bravo in round six.