Doctor murdered in Lover’s Lane

SHOT DEAD: This photo, posted to his Facebook account, shows doctor Vin Sein Chiang, 75, who was shot dead outside his Lover's Lane, Wallerfield home by two bandits.

A 75-YEAR-OLD doctor is dead after bandits ambushed him mere metres from his home in Wallerfield hours ago.

Police told Newsday that Vin Sein Chiang left his Lover’s Lane home at about 5.30 am to go to his Frederick Street, Port of Spain office.

He drove 100 feet from his gate before coming across a blockage in the road. Chiang is said to have got out of his car only to be attacked by two men, one of whom was armed. He and the men began fighting. During the scuffle the gunman shot the doctor twice in the chest.

Chiang fell to the ground as the two men ran off. Nothing was stolen. The body was later removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy. No arrest has been made and investigations are ongoing.